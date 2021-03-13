COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 13

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 700 new cases reported

At least 453,093 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,814 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 756 new COVID-19 cases, up from 359 reported the day before.

Ten coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday.

At least 585 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Friday, compared to 595 the day before.

On Friday, 4.9% of COVID tests were positive, the state health department said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is low level of community spread.

More than 1.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Friday.

Looking to book a vaccine appointment? Here are some things to know

More than 2.7 million South Carolinians became eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under Phase 1B of the rollout plan, making competition to book an appointment even fiercer.

More than 2.7 million South Carolinians became eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under Phase 1B of the rollout plan, making competition to book an appointment even fiercer.

LGBTQ+ Pride fest to return to Myrtle Beach

After a 2020 hiatus caused by COVID-19, Myrtle Beach’s LGBTQ+ Pride in the Park celebration is returning in October to Market Common.

The fall festival will be the second year for the event. The first was in 2019, and was hosted by a different organization. It has been brought back by nonprofit Pride Myrtle Beach Inc, The Sun News reported.

Craig McGee, the festival’s chief organizer, wants to create a permanent tradition that grows year after year.

Aside from 2019, and the upcoming celebration, Myrtle Beach has only seen one other Pride event, in 1998.

“It’s important for everyone in the community to have a place to go and come together, especially now after we’ve been apart for so long, just to come together and be themselves and support the community,” said McGee, who is gay. “These social interactions are important outside of traditional places together and also to show the community that we’re here and we are just like they are.”

$1.9 trillion COVID relief plan is law. How much goes to SC?

The American Rescue Plan has passed, setting $1.9 trillion aside to help get the United States to recover from damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But how much is going to South Carolina?

About $2.1 billion will go straight to the state’s coffers to fund its pandemic response, and another $1.5 billion is promised to local governments across South Carolina, The State reported.

There’s also $188 million on the way to finance capital projects.

All these funds are in addition to $1,400 payments for individuals earning $75,000 or less annually, or $2,800 for couples making less than $150,000.

COVID rules are complicated in the Grand Strand. We’ve got you covered

While many rules and restrictions implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina have been lifted or loosened in recent weeks, many communities and counties in the Grand Strand have ordinances of their own.

So before heading off for a beach getaway, take a look at The Sun News’ list covering what rules are in effect and where across the Grand Strand.

COVID put SC woman in coma. She has a long road to recovery

When Samella Barr arrived at MUSC in Florence over the summer, she was losing her fight against COVID-19.

Doctors were forced to put Barr into a medically induced coma, hooking her up to a ventilator to keep her lungs working, The State reported.

When Barr woke up a month later, her heart and lungs were weakened and her feet had suffered nerve damage. Staff helped her brush her teeth, go to the bathroom, and even change the channel on the TV in her hospital room, as she was too exhausted to even press the remote.

If it weren’t for her daughters, she would have given up, she said. It was tempting.

“I knew I could just go to sleep and it would all be over,” Barr said. “If I die, it wouldn’t hurt.”

Read more of Barr’s story here.