COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 7

More than 1.1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Saturday, health officials say.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

State reaches “low” community spread level

At least 449,151 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,711 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 792 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,079 reported the day before.

Fifteen deaths were reported Saturday.

At least 623 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Saturday.

South Carolina reached low levels of community spread of the coronavirus by federal health officials’ standards in Saturday’s new cases report.

Of the almost 28,000 people tested, 4.3% were positive, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said. The CDC says 5% or less means there’s low level of community spread.

DHEC committee’s secret vaccine meetings violated law: Attorney

A South Carolina advisory committee that helped finalize the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution plan met 12 times last year without public notice and without recording official meeting minutes — and a leading expert on the S.C. Freedom of Information Act says it violated state law.

Jay Bender, an attorney for the S.C. Press Association, said the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Vaccine Advisory Committee, or VAC, “consistently” violated FOIA rules over a three-month span in 2020 as it didn’t post public meeting notices, meet in public or record official meeting minutes.

This happened as the committee’s volunteer members offered feedback to the state health department on which South Carolinians should be prioritized for the vaccines, according to unofficial notes from the committee’s then-weekly meetings that DHEC provided to The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

“Like everything else done in secret, it undermines the credibility of the organization,” Bender said.

Laura Renwick, a DHEC spokesperson, wrote in a statement that the department formed the VAC after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged states to organize “stakeholder groups” to help craft state-specific recommendations for coronavirus vaccine planning and that the department thought the committee would meet for only six to eight weeks.

“Because the VAC was initially formed as a short-lived informal stakeholder group, formal meeting procedures weren’t adopted,” Renwick wrote.

She said the department determined in late 2020 that “VAC could be a public body subject to the public notice requirements.” The agency started to post online notices for the VAC’s 2021 meetings, stream its meetings, publish its agendas and document its minutes.

McMaster loosens mask rules

Under a new order issued Friday by Gov. Henry McMaster, face masks are no longer required to be worn inside of restaurants and state-owned buildings.

McMaster cited declining coronavirus case counts and large scale vaccination efforts as his reason for loosening statewide mask rules.

“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” McMaster said.

USC to ramp up on-campus vaccinations

Starting Monday, the University of South Carolina will ramp up vaccination efforts on campus, The State reported.

The move comes as the state nears Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout on March 8. In the new phase, many more South Carolinians will become eligible for vaccination, including teachers, people 55 years of age and up, and people between 16 and 64 with pre-existing health conditions.

That means much of the university’s staff will be able to get vaccinated. However, most students won’t qualify unless they have an underlying condition.