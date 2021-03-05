COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 5

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 447,000

At least 447,085 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,660 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 819 new COVID-19 cases, up from 583 reported the day before.

Thirty-eight additional deaths were reported Thursday.

At least 734 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Thursday.

As of Thursday, 5.5% of COVID-19 tests were positive, down from 9.6% on Wednesday. Health officials have said the goal is 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus.

Slightly more than 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Thursday.

Horry County to vaccinate public despite DHEC dispute

Despite a dispute that led the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to halt vaccine shipments to the Horry County, the county will begin vaccinating members of the public with its remaining supply starting next week, The Sun News reported.

It’s not clear how many people the county would be able to vaccinate with the remaining supply, but it will make sure anyone who gets a first dose also gets their second, county spokesperson Kelly Moore said.

Previously, DHEC had expressed concerns that Horry County was administering vaccines to people who were not eligible under the state’s plan.

Greenville County schools to host teacher vaccination days

Greenville County schools is teaming up with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System to host mass vaccination events for its teachers — and that means a temporary return to virtual learning for students is in the near future.

It’s not clear yet when the events will be held, as organizers are waiting until they have enough doses available, but schools will have to be closed for at least two days when the time comes, The State reported.

The announcement may come with little notice, so school officials are asking parents to prepare childcare arrangements in advance.