COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 26

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Total cases surpass 440,000

At least 440,517 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,502 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 921 new COVID-19 cases, up from 896 reported the day before. Officials have reported fewer than 1,000 new daily cases for four consecutive days.

Forty-two additional deaths were reported Thursday.

At least 939 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Thursday — marking the lowest total reported since late November and the fourth day in a row hospitalizations have decreased.

As of Thursday, 8.4% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said the goal is 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus.

‘We are over the peak,’ Beaufort County health experts say

After record-setting infections and hospitalizations in January, coronavirus activity has been steadily falling in South Carolina, and Beaufort County medical experts are feeling optimistic about the weeks and months ahead for the region.

The Lowcountry is still classified as a “sustained hotspot,” however, though COVID-19 metrics stand roughly where they did in November, before the surge caused by the holiday season.

“We are over the peak from the Christmas season, but we haven’t come back down to baseline,” said Dr. Stephen Larson, medical director for Beaufort Memorial Hospital’s emergency center.

Still, if trends continue, the county can expect the spring to be even better, experts said.

What’s contributing to the declining spread?

Bad weather in recent weeks has likely resulted in fewer people getting together in groups to socialize. There’s less travel this time of year as well.

Another factor may be having an impact, too, according to Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. A significant number of people have been infected at this point, developed some degree of immunity, making it more difficult for the virus to find new people to infect.

Columbia St. Pat’s celebration canceled for second year

St. Pat’s in Five Points has been canceled for another year due to the pandemic, The State reported.

The 40-year-old tradition that celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in March is one of the largest events in Columbia, and event organizers looked at downsizing it for 2021 in hopes it could be held safely. But the plan was scrapped.

“Obviously, we weren’t going to be able to do a festival like we normally would have,” Cook said. “We tried to piece together some other options where we possibly do a limited concert, something like that. We just couldn’t make it work. Frankly, all that stuff costs money, and we’ve just been battered through this whole (pandemic), especially not having two St. Patrick’s Days in a row.”