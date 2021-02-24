COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 24

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations fall for a week straight

At least 437,806 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,436 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 718 new COVID-19 cases, down from 779 reported the day before.

Twenty-one additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

At least 977 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Tuesday — marking the lowest total reported since late November and the seventh consecutive day hospitalizations decreased.

As of Tuesday, 6.6% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said the goal is 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus.

South Carolina has received 1,084,550 coronavirus vaccine doses and has administered 792,695 of the doses.

DHEC stops flow of vaccine to Horry County government

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is pausing deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Horry County government after shots were being given to people not yet eligible for a vaccine, The Sun News reports.

Vaccines were reportedly given to county government officials who don’t qualify in phase 1A of the rollout. Friends and family members of county employees were also given vaccinations.

County Council member John Vaught said confusion and a lack of clear communication are to blame.

“I think the whole thing is a comedy of errors myself because you can’t get two people across the hall from each other at DHEC to agree on a point and that’s how it’s been since the start of the pandemic,” he said. “I think there’s enough blame to go around on both sides. I’m just interested in moving forward.”

Horry County official shares false vaccine conspiracies

A Horry County Council member has been sharing false conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines on Facebook, The Sun News reports.

Earlier this month, council member Al Allen shared an article from a pro-Trump website that misinterpreted federal data to claim COVID vaccines had killed hundreds of people.

Another article he shared claims that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is using the vaccines to inject microchips into people’s bodies, allowing them to control those people using 5G cellphone towers.

Experts reiterate that the vaccines have been proven safe and effective. Sharing false information, however, is damaging to the public.

“Public officials sharing anti-vaccine information can be harmful, particularly when it is incorrect, as it is in this case,” Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease doctor and professor at the Medical University of South Carolina, said. “It is important to be transparent and share correct information. When individuals whom the public trust don’t share correct information, then it undermines the public trust in all the information.”

Allen has not responded to any requests for comment.