COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 23

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Positive test rate below 5%

At least 437,018 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,417 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 779 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,389 reported the day before.

Eight deaths were reported Monday.

At least 993 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Monday— marking the lowest total reported in nearly three months and the sixth consecutive day hospitalizations decreased.

As of Monday, 4.6% of COVID-19 tests were positive, the first time the rate of positive tests has dipped below 5% since June. Health officials have said 5% or lower should be reached in order to control the spread of the virus.

South Carolina has received more than 1.1 million coronavirus vaccine doses and has administered more than 770,000 the doses.

SC residents discuss ‘pandemic dating’

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the dating landscape, adding new hurdles and challenges — but people are still finding connections.

The Sun News spoke with South Carolinians about how the dating scene looks today, their successes, their failures, and what it takes to navigate the minefield of potential missteps COVID has created and come out OK. Read more here.