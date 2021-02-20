DHEC reports 1,617 new COVID cases and 26 deaths as vaccinations continue to climb

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control reported 1,617 new cases of the coronavirus and 26 deaths Saturday.

Though new cases across the state are declining since peaking in January, the Upstate is still being hit harder than most regions of South Carolina.

DHEC reported 153 new cases in Greenville County Saturday, the highest in the state. In the Midlands, Richland County had 118 new cases and Lexington County 85. Horry County had 150 new cases.

About 28,000 people were tested and 8.3% were positive, DHEC said. Health experts have said the percentage of positive tests needs to be around 5% to control spread.

DHEC is now reporting on the variants of the coronavirus that the agency has discovered in South Carolina. At least 21 cases of the South African variant and three cases of the U.K. variant are known in the state.

Of the 26 who died, most were 65 years old or older. At least three were middle age. DHEC also listed the age of some who died as “under investigation.”

South Carolina has had 434,589 confirmed cases and at least 7,352 people have died from the coronavirus.

DHEC also reported Saturday 398 new probable cases and 17 probable deaths. Probable cases and deaths are likely related to COVID-19 but are yet to be confirmed.

More than 20,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered since DHEC’s Friday report.

In total 731,416 doses of the vaccine have been given, DHEC said Saturday. Another 481,047 people have scheduled appointments to get the vaccine.

As of Saturday, 1,086 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus and about 80% of all hospital beds in the state are taken up.