COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 12

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Deaths surpass 7,000

At least 419,435 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,010 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 1,428 new cases, down from 1,516 on Wednesday.

Eighty-four additional deaths were reported Thursday.

At least 1,391 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Thursday, marking the 10th day in a row hospitalizations have declined. Hospitalizations have fallen almost 44% since they peaked at 2,466 on Jan. 13.

As of Thursday, 10.3% of COVID-19 tests were positive, down from Wednesday’s 12.5%. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

South Carolina had received 970,450 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and distributed 585,485 of those doses as of Thursday, according to DHEC.

Beaufort County schools may give staff COVID bonuses

The Beaufort County School District’s finance committee is recommending that the school board approve one-time bonuses to some staff as COVID-19 hazard pay, The Island Packet reported.

Per the committee’s recommendation, full-time staff would receive $1,000, while part-time employees who work three to four days per week would get $500. Staff that work between one and two days would get $250.

Custodians, cafeteria workers and other contract employees would not get bonuses.

The total amount given and when won’t be decided until after the district collects Beaufort County’s tax bills, which have been delayed this year, meaning bonuses likely wouldn’t be seen until at least April.