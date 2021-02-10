COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 10

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Newly reported cases hit 2-month low

At least 416,073 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 6,885 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 1,372 new cases, the lowest number in two months — and the second day in a row officials have reported a two-month low.

Four additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

At least 1,465 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Tuesday, marking the eighth day in a row hospitalizations have declined.

As of Tuesday, 10.1% of COVID-19 tests were positive, up from Monday’s 7%. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

South Carolina has received 947,750 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and distributed 577,502 of those doses as of Tuesday, according to DHEC.

Senate votes to prioritize teachers for COVID vaccination

The South Carolina Senate unanimously voted to include teachers in phase 1a of the state’s vaccine rollout, effectively moving them toward the front end of the vaccination line along with seniors and medical professionals, The State reported.

Supporters hope the move will help schools get back to holding in-person classes five days a week.

The vote goes against Gov. Henry McMaster, who has been outspoken against teachers and support staff being prioritized alongside people 65 and older — some of the most vulnerable against COVID-19. Doing so would be “immoral and unethical,” he said last week.

Senators said it isn’t their intention to push older residents aside, and that there should be enough vaccine doses to also accommodate educators without causing significant disruption.

“There’s no reason why when we’re only talking about 70,000 to 76,000 shots ... they can’t do this statewide,” said state Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, a Colleton County Democrat, referring to the number of teachers who say they want the vaccine. “It’s just a matter of getting a system together, coordinating the shots and getting them disseminated equally to all of the districts in South Carolina.”

Myrtle Beach postpones Spring Break Extravaganza

Citing concerns over crowds, the Myrtle Beach City Council decided to postpone the annual Spring Break Extravaganza event, The Sun News reported.

Originally scheduled to be held in Plyler Park from noon to 8 p.m. on Feb. 27 to April 17, the extravaganza has been rescheduled to begin March 17.

“I think we ought to push it back because we have asked several other groups to move things back,” Councilman Mike Chestnut said, adding that the event could bring in more attendees this year than expected.