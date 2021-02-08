COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 8

William “Chuck” Howie gets his COVID-19 vaccine at North Myrtle Beach High School. galbert@thesunnews.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 412,000

At least 412,996 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 6,849 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 2,228 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,925 reported the day before.

Thirty-five additional deaths were reported Sunday, capping the deadliest seven-day period for the coronavirus in the state.

At least 1,526 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Sunday, marking the sixth day in a row hospitalizations declined.

As of Sunday, 8.8% of COVID-19 tests were positive, up from Saturday’s 7.8%, which was the lowest positive rate reported in months. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

South Carolina has received 779,200 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and distributed 503,913 of those doses as of Sunday, according to DHEC.

State sees deadliest seven-day period of pandemic

Sunday marked the deadliest seven-day period since the start of the pandemic in South Carolina, The State reports.

Over the past seven days, 522 confirmed deaths were reported. Another 102 probable coronavirus deaths were also reported over the same time period, bringing the combined total to 624 – a seven-day record.

The previous record of 523 confirmed and probable deaths was reported last week, and the top three deadliest weeks in South Carolina have all been recorded in 2021, data show.

On Feb. 1, 210 deaths were reported — the most on a single day in South Carolina, behind the record 226 deaths reported on Jan. 28.

Myrtle Beach event vaccinates 1,700

An event in Myrtle Beach over the weekend drew thousands of older adults seeking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Saturday event, organized by McLeod Health Seacoast, was first-come, first-served and was aimed at helping people who have struggled with making appointments on the computer or over the phone.

“I filled out so many applications, made so many long phone calls and no response, and then we heard about this,” Vivian Gerfo, who was at the event, told The Sun News. “I feel safer already.”

McLeod Health planned to give about 1,700 people their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Saturday. It was one of the largest mass vaccination events hosted in Horry County.