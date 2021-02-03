COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 3

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 400,000

At least 400,472 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 6,599 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 1,554 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,130 reported the day before.

Thirty-two additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

At least 1,832 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 8.8% of COVID-19 tests were positive, a significant decline from past weeks. However, the lower percentage isn’t due to a decrease in coronavirus activity, but a change in the way DHEC is calculating the figure.

Health officials have said that number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

A total of 777,250 COVID vaccine doses had been delivered to the state as of Tuesday, and 439,888 shots had been administered.

Senate confirms new DHEC chief

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee approved a new leader for the state’s health department, officially filling the role left vacant since June, The State reported.

Edward Simmer, 56, was picked out of 80 candidates by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control in December, but needed the legislative approval he received Tuesday.

The Senate committee grilled Simmer, a career Navy doctor, for nearly two hours, with questions ranging from how he would handle the COVID-19 crisis, his awareness of environmental issues, and his willingness to stand up against political pressure.

DHEC has not had a permanent director since Rick Toomey resigned over the summer.

Simmer told the committee his top priority as director will be to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine, making the rollout process more efficient, and making it easier for all South Carolinians to schedule appointments.

SC resident who survived Spanish Flu gets COVID vaccine

Maria Aulenbacher, South Carolina’s “oldest resident,” has been vaccinated against COVID-19, The State reported.

Aulenbacher, 111, survived the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1919, and last week received the COVID-19 vaccine at Prisma Health’s mass-vaccination site in Greenville, along with her daughter and son-in-law, who are both in their 70s.

“I’m just happy to have this opportunity to help keep healthy and keep everyone around me healthy,” Aulenbacher said in a Prisma statement, which said she was declared the state’s oldest resident last year. “I can’t wait until I can hug my great grandson again. I look forward to our family safely all being together. I have missed hugging my great grandson, Alex.”

Aulenbacher lived in Germany most of her life, but moved to the U.S. about a decade ago.

She hopes getting the vaccine will encourage others to do the same, according to her daughter, Birget Dickerson.

“We feel we are doing our part,” Dickerson said. “This was a very easy process, and everybody was wonderful. As a family, we all have all thought of our health care and frontline professionals throughout the pandemic, our thoughts have been with them. We are so grateful to them for all they have done and the sacrifices they have made.”

January was Horry County’s deadliest month in pandemic

Horry County just saw its deadliest month since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Island Packet reported.

According to state health officials, 78 county residents died due to the coronavirus in January, topping the previous record of 73 set in July.

More than 5,500 cases were recorded in Horry County during the first month of the year.

The final week of January also proved to be the deadliest yet for the entire state, with 468 fatalities reported in seven days.

Catawba tribe vaccinating members 18 and older

Free from state guidelines, the Catawba Indian Nation is handling COVID-19 vaccine rollout its own way, inoculating tribe members 18 years of age and older, Rock Hill Herald reported.

The Catawba, South Carolina’s only federally recognized Native American tribe, receive vaccine doses through Indian Health Services, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Only people 70 years and older were initially allowed the vaccine, but now, any Catawba member who is at least 18 with an ID proving their membership can schedule an appointment at a Catawba clinic.

“The thing that can’t be understated is the impact (COVID-19) is having on indigenous communities,” Chief Bill Harris said.

Native Americans face a COVID-related mortality rate nearly 2 times greater than white Americans, the Herald reported.

“When people say, ‘Well, I don’t feel comfortable about taking a vaccine,’ I think they need to look at their community and see what the impact the vaccine is having, and that the virus itself is having on the community,” Harris said.