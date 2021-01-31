COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 31

As of Saturday, South Carolina has received 657,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and administered 371,894 doses.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 390,000 as vaccination rollout continues

At least 394,153 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 6,336 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 2,966 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,112 the day before.

Sixty-five deaths were reported Saturday.

At least 1,927 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Saturday. Hospitalizations have been dropping steadily in recent days after soaring to record highs earlier this month.

As of Saturday, 24.8% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said that number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

The DHEC has launched a new phone number to provide information and answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The number is 866-365-8110 and can be reached from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

SC reports first case of UK strain

A more contagious strain of COVID-19 that recently emerged in the United Kingdom was reported in South Carolina on Saturday.

The variant was discovered in an adult from the Lowcountry, the S.C. DHEC said. The person had recently traveled internationally.

“The arrival of the second SARS-CoV-2 variant in our state is a yet another important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC interim public health director, said. “While more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, supplies are still very limited. We must all remain dedicated to the fight by doing the right things to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

It is common for viruses to undergo changes that result in new variants, or versions. Most variants don’t affect how the virus behaves, but some do, health officials said. Multiple variants of COVID-19 have emerged and are circulating globally.

There is no evidence that any of the variants cause more severe illness or increase the risk of mortality, but they are believed to be more transmissible.

SC to reallocate surplus vaccines from long-term care facilities

Roughly one-fifth of the 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines allocated to residents and staff of South Carolina long-term care facilities have been administered.

The low utilization rate seems to be due to the number of doses state health officials originally allocated to the program and hesitation about getting vaccinated.

On Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to the DHEC asking that the agency redistribute 37,800 doses of vaccine previously allocated to the long-term care program, and DHEC said late Friday it received approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do so.

This week, the department will start distributing them to vaccine providers across the state for administration to the roughly 1 million South Carolinians eligible for vaccines in phase 1a of the state’s rollout.