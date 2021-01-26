COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 26

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 379,000 as vaccine rollout continues

At least 379,775 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,920 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,450 reported the day before.

Five additional deaths were reported Monday.

As of Monday, more than 25% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said that number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

At least 2,201 people were hospitalized in South Carolina with the coronavirus on Monday.

As of Monday, South Carolina had received 632,100 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and administered 281,277 doses, according to the DHEC.

York County jail reports outbreak

At least 47 inmates and three detention officers at the York County jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Monday.

The entire jail was tested after an inmate tested positive on Jan. 18, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

The 47 who tested positive are now in a 14-day quarantine in a single housing unit. Another 27 jailers and staff are also in quarantine after they were possibly exposed to the virus, The Rock Hill Herald reported.

Spokesperson Trent Faris said some of the inmates who tested positive are showing symptoms but others are asymptomatic. He said he didn’t know how they contracted the virus.

“We may never be sure how the positive cases happened,” Faris said.

Myrtle Beach hospitals plan to give vaccinations 7 days a week

Tidelands Health and Conway Medical Center are working on plans to administer the coronavirus vaccine seven days a week as hospitals struggle to meet demand with a limited supply.

Tidelands has administered more than 5,300 doses and transferred another 2,000 to Conway Medical Center. Brian Argo, chief financial officer at Conway Medical Center, said the extra doses have allowed the distribution site to stay open every day of the week.

There are more than 30,000 people on the waiting list for a vaccine appointment at Tidelands Health, Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar told the Myrtle Beach Sun News. Conway Medical Center, meanwhile, has about 20,000 appointment requests.

Health officials say it’s a struggle to provide vaccines while the number of COVID-19 cases spikes.

“It’s absolutely a crisis,” Resetar said. “It’s very, very challenging for the workforce.”

Grand Strand Health also announced Monday it will begin vaccinating adults ages 70 and older, the Sun News reported. Residents can make an appointment through Vaccine Administration Management Services or on the hospital’s website.

Sheriff urges people to get tested after false positive

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 29, forcing him to quarantine for 10 days before he could take an antibody test.

But that test showed he had no antibodies for the virus in his system, The Island Packet reported.

“People need to take the opportunity to be tested and not be discouraged by the test results,” Tanner said. “Let your body be your guide.”

Tanner said he and his doctor believe the Dec. 29 test was a false positive. Though many people in the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are scheduled to receive a vaccine or already got the first shot, Tanner warned against complacency during the pandemic.

“There may be light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not at the end of the tunnel yet,” he told The Island Packet. “We have to keep our guard up.”