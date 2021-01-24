More than 120 COVID-19 deaths reported this weekend in SC, along with 3,450 new cases

For the fifth consecutive day, more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday in South Carolina by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Health officials confirmed 3,450 new positive tests and 60 more coronavirus-related deaths. That brings the death toll to 123 deaths reported over the weekend, according to DHEC.

Since testing began in March, 376,987 cases of the coronavirus and 5,915 deaths have been reported in South Carolina, data show.

Sunday’s data is based on 13,560 tests, and the percent of tests coming back positive increased to 25.4%, according to DHEC. The Jan. 7 percent positive of 34.2% is the record for highest in a single day since testing began.

Last year, the World Health Organization advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 17% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since last March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s seven-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

The most new cases in a single day was the 6,824 positive tests from Jan. 8. No other single-day report has surpassed 5,000 new positive tests.

Since Dec. 27, there have been 10 days with more than 4,000 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in a single day, the data shows. Prior to the surge in December and January, the previous single-day record was 2,343 cases confirmed on July 18.

Sunday marked the 69th consecutive day that more than 1,000 positive tests were confirmed in South Carolina, dating back to Nov. 16 when DHEC reported 981 new cases. Health officials reported more than 3,000 daily cases 26 times, and 50 of the past 53 days have seen more than 2,000 positive tests confirmed, the data shows.

On Friday, Jan. 15 deaths were reported by DHEC, the most deaths reported on a single day in South Carolina, eclipsing the previous record of 84 confirmed on Jan. 2.

Vaccine distribution

Health officials said Sunday that South Carolina had received 542,050 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and that 267,884 of those doses had been administered, according to DHEC.

The majority of the doses received, or 274,950, are Pfizer-BioNTech doses that have gone to frontline health care workers and community first responders. Of the vaccinations administered, 174,255 have been first doses, while 40,838 more are second doses, according to DHEC.

The other 64,400 are Moderna doses that have been reserved for long-term care facility residents and staff. To date, 17,843 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, data shows.

Another 305,672 people have made appointments for vaccinations.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and hospital inpatients over 65 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. As of Jan. 13, all South Carolinians age 70 and older are now also able to schedule vaccination appointments.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability nearby at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

Which counties were affected?

COVID-19 cases in the Upstate continue to surge, and the area had the most new cases Sunday.

Greenville led all counties with 467 new COVID-19 cases, and nearby Spartanburg County had 276 more with an additional 193 in neighboring Anderson County, according to DHEC.

Greenville County, the state’s most populous county, has reported more than twice as many cases as any other county in South Carolina over the past two months and was recently ranked among the nation’s top COVID-19 hotspots. Among South Carolina counties, Greenville County is second only to Pickens County in its per capita rate of COVID-19 infection over the last two months.

In the Midlands, Richland County reported 395 new cases, second most behind Greenville County, and Lexington County reported 128 more positive tests.

That brings the number of confirmed cases in Richland County to 30,854 and in Lexington County to 20,513.

COVID-19 has taken the greatest toll on South Carolina’s elderly residents.

The average age of all South Carolinians who have died from coronavirus complications is 75, and the vast majority of those who died — 87% — were over 60, the data shows.

Of the 60 deaths reported Sunday, 44 were elderly (65 and older) and 16 were middle-aged (35-64) people, including two in Lexington County, according to DHEC. The other middle-aged deaths were reported in Chesterfield (3), Florence (3), Aiken, Beaufort, Cherokee, Dorchester, Greenville, Lancaster, Pickens, and Union counties.

Five of the elderly deaths reported Sunday were in Lexington County, while another was in Richland County, with the others confirmed in Darlington (7), Greenville (4), Spartanburg (4), Orangeburg (3), Anderson (2), Georgetown (2), Horry (2), Aiken, Beaufort, Cherokee, Calhoun, Chesterfield, Dorchester, Florence, Greenwood, Jasper, Lancaster, Laurens, Marion, Oconee, and Pickens counties.

Overall, 361 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Richland County, while the death toll increased to 316 in Lexington County, according to DHEC.

How are hospitals being impacted?

The number of people hospitalized statewide for COVID-19 Sunday was 2,189. It marks the 26th consecutive day of more than 2,000 people with COVID-19 being cared for in a South Carolina hospital, according to health officials.

Prior to the recent winter surge, hospitalizations for COVID-19 previously peaked at 1,723 on July 23, according to DHEC.

Coronavirus patients made up 23.8% of all reported inpatients in South Carolina on Sunday, data shows.

Nearly 19.5% of COVID-19 patients, or 428 people, are in intensive care units, and nearly 12.5%, or 274 patients, are on ventilators.

Of the 13,447 hospital beds available in South Carolina, 9,190 inpatient beds are currently occupied, health officials said. There are currently 1,404 of 1,781 ICU beds occupied, or 78.8%, according to DHEC.

In Richland County, 818 hospital beds are occupied (75.6%), while 475 of 541 hospital beds in Lexington County (87.8%) are occupied, according to DHEC.

How are schools affected?

More than 640 COVID-19 cases in the past week are associated with schools, DHEC reported Friday.

State health officials, who report school-related cases twice weekly, documented 484 cases among students and 158 cases among staff since last week.

The numbers include kindergarten through 12th grade students and staff in both public and private schools, and count only individuals who attend school in person or are on campus on a regular basis.

Results from a rapid schools testing initiative that some districts are in the process of implementing are included in the counts.

A total of 8,465 school-related cases have been reported since Sept. 4, DHEC said.

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

Daily case rates continue to increase and are up 75% in the past month, with 73.6 people per 100,000 testing positive for the novel coronavirus over the past 30 days.

Coronavirus deaths also have risen in recent weeks, reaching a weekly record high of 334 confirmed and probable deaths in the week that ended Jan. 9, according to DHEC. The agency has reported nearly 1,500 virus deaths, or about 25% of the state’s cumulative death total, in just the past 30 days

COVID-19 hospitalizations have also remained elevated the past couple weeks, with the number of coronavirus patients reported Saturday about 6% higher than the average over the past month, according to DHEC.

The number of people being tested across the state is also rising. An average of 254 tests per 100,000 individuals have been performed daily over the last 30 days, a 13% increase from the month prior, data show.

The state’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is 24.8% and the 30-day positivity rate is 27.5%.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

Overall, 4,658,300 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.

Are all cases accounted for?

Across the country, health experts said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases to large degrees. At one point, South Carolina officials estimated that 86% of those infected never got tested or diagnosed, but they no longer provide those estimates.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Sunday, DHEC reported 119 new probable COVID-19 cases in the state, and eight new probable deaths. That puts the total number of probable cases at 41,338 and total probable deaths at 632.