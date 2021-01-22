Yoga studio with maskless classes must close over COVID rules, California officials say

A yoga studio in Pacifica, California, held maskless indoor classes despite the state’s COVID order, officials say. Now it has been ordered to close following a lawsuit. Pacifica Beach Yoga Facebook

A yoga studio in California has been ordered to close following a lawsuit filed over the business’s decision to hold maskless indoor classes despite the county and state COVID-19 restrictions, KRON reported.

Pacifica Beach Yoga studio racked up $3,700 in fines for violating San Mateo County’s mask requirements, according to KTVU. The fitness center is also in violation of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which prohibits such businesses from offering services indoors during the “purple” phase, California’s COVID-19 resource website says.

The closure order comes after a judge granted the county’s request to shut down the yoga studio in a lawsuit Thursday, KABC reported. But despite the ruling, it appears the Pacifica business is still operating as usual, according to the news station.

The studio did not immediately respond to a McClatchy News request for comment.

The county has warned and fined the business multiple times for blatantly disregarding mask and social distancing restrictions, but owner Thomas Antoon has refused to comply because he believes the pandemic is not as serious as has been reported, KABC said.

“I mean, if it’s a pandemic, wouldn’t we be stacking bodies?” Antoon told the news station. “You don’t even hear about anyone dying. Only what you listen on the news.”

The yoga studio reportedly has been offering maskless indoor classes at least since October, KRON reported. The business has received 26 complaints since then, according to the news station.

This is the first time the county has had to take such extensive steps, KRON reported.