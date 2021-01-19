Coronavirus vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 19

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster tours the coronavirus vaccination area at Lexington Medical Center on Monday, January 18, 2021. McMaster urged hospitals to administer the vaccine as quickly as possible. jboucher@thestate.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 354,000

At least 354,895 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,662 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 2,946 new COVID-19 cases, down from 4,584 reported the day before.

Eight additional deaths were reported Monday.

As of Monday, 23% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said that number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

At least 2,342 were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday.

Vaccine supply not sufficient, health official says

South Carolina’s allotment of COVID-19 vaccine doses is “not sufficient” to meet its increasing demand, DHEC’s interim public health director, Dr. Brannon Traxler, said during a news conference Monday.

Traxler’s comments came days after the state expanded vaccine eligibility to seniors at least 70 years old.

Hospitals were hoping to ramp up vaccinations but were informed that they are only set to get 20% to 25% of the doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine they requested for this week.

Now, providers must push back vaccination appointments because they don’t have enough doses.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital says it must cancel more than 6,000 vaccination appointments through March 30, according to a press release issued Friday. The hospital placed an order for 2,000 does of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered early this week, but was notified Friday it will receive just 450 doses.

Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital on Monday said they had canceled about 300 appointments for people wanting a coronavirus vaccine. Appointments scheduled for before noon Wednesday will be rescheduled.

Both Horry County hospitals offering the COVID-19 shot to seniors have said more people want the vaccine than they have doses to give.

“At this moment, the only limiting factor is the availability of vaccine from the government. Like all South Carolina hospitals, we have been told to expect less vaccine — not more — in the coming weeks,” Tidelands Health said in a news release over the weekend.

York County inmate tests positive

At inmate at York County jail has tested positive for COVID-19, officials with the sheriff’s office said Monday.

It’s unclear how the person, who has been in the jail for eight months, contracted the virus while in custody awaiting trial, officials say.

A second inmate has shown symptoms but has not tested positive.

“With all of the precautions we’ve had in place since the beginning of the pandemic, it is unclear how this person who has been with us for so long became infected with the virus,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. “My priority as sheriff is the safety and well being of everyone in the community, which includes our inmate population under my care.”

Beaufort County class moves to remote learning

A class at Whale Branch Elementary School has moved to remote learning after 17 members of the elementary and middle school began quarantining.

They are quarantining “as a result of a COVID-19 case outside of the school buildings,” district spokesperson Candace Bruder told The Island Packet. They were considered close contacts of someone who tested positive for the virus.

Seven other students are learning remotely “out of an abundance of caution.” The class will meet in person again on Jan. 25.

The school district has reported its 600th case of the virus since Sept. 28, a 245-case increase over the 11 days since students returned for full-time, in-person classes after winter break.