Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 15

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 4,800 new cases reported

At least 337,845 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,420 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 4,809 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest daily case count in the state since the pandemic began.

Eighteen deaths were reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, 26.5% of COVID-19 tests in the state were positive. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

At least 2,427 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus Thursday.

Will SC residents get the COVID vaccine?

South Carolinians’ opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine run the gamut, with many who can’t wait to get inoculated and some who are much more skeptical.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette launched a survey asking residents to share their thoughts on the vaccine. They survey got 850 responses.

“Absolutely Not. (Too) dangerous and NOT ENOUGH studies gone into a vaccine that took less (than) a year to come up with. Plus I have MAJOR Allergies,” one person said.

“If Dr. Fauci says the vaccine is safe and effective, I will get one,” said another respondent. “I am 62 and high risk due to autoimmune disease. I trust Dr. Fauci and science. I do not listen to conspiracy theorists or fearmongers.”

To see what 28 other South Carolina residents had to say about the vaccine, read the story here.

Port Royal extends mask mandate

The Port Royal Town Council voted to extend the city’s mask ordinance through Feb. 10, The Island Packet reported.

Under the mandate, people must wear face coverings in public spaces. Children under 12 are exempt from the ordinance, as are individuals with health conditions, and people exercising or performing music.

Violators can be fined up to $50.