SC reports more than 4,800 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths Thursday

For the second consecutive day, South Carolina health officials reported more than 4,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 4,809 new cases and 18 confirmed deaths from the virus. Thursday’s case count is the second highest single-day case total ever reported in the state, behind only the 4,986 confirmed cases announced last Friday.

Of the 18,115 tests reported Thursday, 26.5% came back positive, according to DHEC.

COVID-19 hospitalizations were down slightly to 2,427 Thursday, but coronavirus patients continue to take up more than 25% of all occupied South Carolina hospital beds, data show.

The state has now has reported at least 4,000 daily confirmed cases eight times in the past three weeks and at least 3,000 daily cases on 19 separate days since the beginning of December.

Since last March, the state has reported 337,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,420 coronavirus deaths.

South Carolina counts another 33,335 cases, including 136 Thursday, as probable positives, and another 514 deaths, including five Thursday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

The state’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is 28.9%.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization last year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 17% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since last March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s seven-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

As of Thursday, South Carolina had received 195,200 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 117,900 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently being reserved for residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

The agency reported Thursday that 81,015 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 20,272 doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 20,532 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine have also been administered.

As of Thursday, South Carolina’s utilization rate of the Pfizer vaccine was 52%, according to DHEC.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and hospital inpatients over 65 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. As of Wednesday, all South Carolinians age 70 and older are now also able to schedule vaccination appointments, although doing so has been a frustrating exercise for many residents.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.