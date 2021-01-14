Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 14

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 4,600 new cases reported

At least 332,990 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,402 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 4,673 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest daily case count in the state since the pandemic began.

Forty-two deaths were reported Wednesday.

Numbers from Monday and Tuesday were skewed low due to an “internal systems error,” DHEC officials said. Wednesday’s figures were also impacted by that error.

As of Wednesday, 27.1% of COVID-19 tests in the state were positive. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

A record 2,466 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus Wednesday.

Sen. McLeod: McMaster’s handling of pandemic a ‘colossal failure’

Following Gov. Henry McMaster’s State of the State address, Democratic state Sen. Mia McLeod attacked his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it a “colossal failure,” The State reported.

“Democrats across South Carolina are grateful for our women and men who are on the front lines, working day and night to save lives and keep essential services going. And we mourn with and pray for those who have already lost loved ones to this deadly virus,” McLeod said. “It doesn’t have to be this way. With all due respect, governor, because you’ve failed to lead us, the current state of our state is bleak.”

During his address Wednesday, McMaster talked about the state budget and policy goals he has for the 2021 legislative session.

McLeod also criticized South Carolina’s sluggish vaccine rollout, laying the blame on McMaster.

“And with new cases topping 34% positive rates, South Carolina has only been able to administer about a third of the vaccines that our state has received,” McLeod said. “This colossal failure belongs to our CEO, Gov. Henry McMaster.”

Cases ‘off the charts’ in Greenville County

COVID-19 cases are “off the charts high” in Greenville County, Prisma Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark O’Halla said Tuesday, The State reported.

With the rate of positive tests hovering around 40%, hospitals in the health care chain are feeling the strain, O’Halla said.

The average number of coronavirus patients at Prisma’s 12 hospitals in the Upstate and Midlands was 570 in January, he said. In June, previously the height of the pandemic, that number was 320.

At the same time, 350 Prisma staff, including 180 doctors and nurses, are out sick.

“This is putting a lot of constraints on the system,” O’Halla said.

Horry County schools to return to hybrid classes

Horry County Schools will resume a hybrid class schedule next week, with students in groups A and G returning to classes Tuesday, and group C on Wednesday, The Sun News reported.

In December, the district said the first two weeks of the spring semester would be held remotely, in response to a projected rise in COVID-19 cases.

This spring’s hybrid schedule is a continuation of last semester’s schedule with two days of in-person classes each week. The hybrid schedule will remain in place until officials decide it is safe to hold face-to-face classes five days a week.

Seniors frustrated with COVID vaccine scheduling

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is asking for patience as glitches, a website crash and other issues have derailed its COVID-19 vaccine rollout for seniors 70 and older, The State reported.

Of the hundreds of eligible vaccine providers in the state, about 20 said they had appointment availability for the 630,000 residents age 70 and up in South Carolina. While seniors are now allowed to receive the vaccine, they are still competing against health care workers and long-term care facility residents, of which there are approximately 350,000.

Meanwhile, the state is receiving about 60,000 doses each week.

“It’s going to take time to get through every one of these groups,” DHEC acting director Marshall Taylor said. “This is not going to be a fast process until vaccine really starts flowing into the state.”

The department launched a phone help line and online locator tool to find vaccine providers at the same time it broadened vaccine eligibility to include seniors.

The locator tool was flooded with users, causing it to crash. It was taken offline until Wednesday morning.

People who used the phone line complained of problems as well, including long hold times.

Lawmakers grilled the department on Tuesday, asking “Why was DHEC not prepared?”

Taylor said DHEC’s scheduling system is “archaic,” and that they are working on creating a more reliable, effective system — which could take two to three weeks. In the meantime, residents should continue using the online locator tool or reach out to vaccine providers directly.

DHEC wants to hire 150 to help vaccine rollout

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is looking to hire 150 people to assist with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, The State reported.

DHEC is hiring for nurse positions, as well as pharmacists, paramedics, administrative support and other roles across the state.

“This is a crucial time for our state and, like many public health agencies across the nation, we’re seeking qualified individuals to serve alongside our state’s public health officials in South Carolina’s hour of need,” DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said in a release. “We’re calling on all those who are qualified, willing and able to apply. Your state urgently needs you.”

Some personnel will be handling vaccine administration and distribution more directly, while others will be there to assist with testing and different core public health services.