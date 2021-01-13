Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 13

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

‘Systems error’ skews data for second day, DHEC says

At least 328,028 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,358 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 1,361 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,644 reported the day before.

Twenty-nine deaths were reported Tuesday.

But the figures presented Tuesday are lower than the true number of new cases and deaths, due to an “internal systems error,” DHEC officials said. The same error skewed Monday’s numbers low.

As of Tuesday, 30.3% of COVID-19 tests in the state were positive. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

At least 2,453 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus Tuesday.

Horry County schools leader tests positive for coronavirus

Horry County Schools Superintenden Rick Maxey said he has tested positive for COVID-19, The Sun News reported.

“So far, my symptoms have been mild, and I am hopeful that they will continue to be that way,” he wrote in the statement. “I will remain in isolation for the time designated by health care providers and am looking forward to returning to work.”

Maxey wasn’t at Monday’s school board meeting. Other Horry County administrators were absent as well, but spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said Maxey is the only district leader she knows of who has tested positive for the virus, or who is in quarantine.

Bluffton police chief positive for COVID

Stephenie Price, chief of the Bluffton Police Department, has tested positive for COVID-19, The Island Packet reported.

Two town council members shared the news Tuesday, but so far, the police department has been silent regarding the chief’s diagnosis, or test results for any others in the department.

It’s not clear why the department is being tight-lipped, while state officials have made announcements upon learning they were infected, as have leaders of many other law enforcement agencies across South Carolina.

In a phone call, Price said she isn’t “allowed to release any health information on any Bluffton employee, including myself,” The Island Packet reported.

Other members of the department have declined to comment if any other officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to town council member Fred Hamilton, only chief Price has been infected, “not any other members.”

“I actually called her myself to check on her and [she] said she was doing pretty good,” he said.

Prisma Health requests staff help amid COVID surge

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge, Prisma Health has requested help from the National Guard and state emergency officials to staff a 15-bed recovery unit opening next week.

The Laurens County Hospital COVID-19 convalescent unit will serve as a space for patients who are recovering from coronavirus, and free up beds for patients still battling the virus.

The South Carolina National Guard is going to provide four medics to help staff the facility, and the state Emergency Management Division has promised to spare some contracted staff.

St. Pats in Five Points will be different this year

For the second time, the St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Five Points is being altered to accommodate COVID-19 safety guidelines, The State reported.

The 39th annual St. Pats in Five Points will feature no in-person festival, and morning races around the city may be canceled.

Last year the event was postponed and then canceled, but organizers are trying to think of ways to hold the celebration without creating a potential public health hazard.

Five Points Association president Steve Cook says organizers are considering virtual ideas for a concert, including allowing a small number of attendees, and 5K, 10K and one-mile races.

“We’re going to have to do something very quickly. I would say by the end of the month if we’re going to have anything viable,” Cook said.

COVID forces Midlands high school to all-virtual classes

Due to a spike of COVID-19 cases on campus, Chapin High School is holding classes virtually Tuesday and Wednesday, The State reported.

The Lexington-Richland 5 school has 10 active cases of coronavirus among students and 21 in quarantine, as well as six staff members either infected or in quarantine.

Lexington-Richland 5 school district currently operates on a hybrid schedule of four days in-person classes and one day of remote learning on Wednesdays.

Residents 70 and older can schedule vaccine

South Carolina residents age 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday, The State reported.

Previously, the state’s seniors were supposed to start receiving vaccinations later in the winter, but state health authorities have changed plans in an effort to speed up the roll-out process.

“When evaluating supply versus demand and as the rate of vaccines coming into the state increases compared to the rate of appointments being scheduled, we believe it is appropriate to begin scheduling appointments for additional South Carolinians,” said Brannon Traxler, interim director of public health for the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

To schedule an appointment, call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432.