Indoor concert, other large maskless gatherings in Clemson spark police investigation

Study Hall bar. Screengrab from Google.

Large maskless gatherings in Clemson kicked off the first week back for returning university students, alarming officials and sparking a police investigation.

City and university officials expressed disappointment with the weekend gatherings, which appeared to have violated South Carolina COVID-19 safety guidelines, as well as federal health recommendations.

Particularly concerning is a concert held Friday night at the Study Hall, a popular bar for college students, which drew a crowd of several hundred, packed shoulder-to-shoulder and mostly maskless, Greenville News reported.

One video posted by the performers, The Velcro Pygmies, showed band members pouring shots of liquor into attendees’ mouths near the front of the stage, the outlet reported.

The video has since been taken down from the band’s social media pages.

“[Clemson] University has consistently stressed the need for responsible behavior on the part of members of its community, and images from the event that have been provided are deeply concerning,” VP of university relations Mark Land wrote in a statement, adding that the university may pursue punitive action against students found to be flouting safety guidelines. “The reckless behavior exhibited by those in attendance at the event jeopardize the health and well-being of the entire community.”

In addition to the concert, pictures and messages show there were large gatherings at other bars, too, WYFF reported.

No citations were written or arrests made Friday, according to the city of Clemson, but the police department is launching an investigation into the concert.

“The City of Clemson, in partnership with the Governor and Clemson University, is committed to providing a strong, vibrant, and safe business environment for our residents and visitors,” a Monday statement from the city read.

On Saturday, Clemson police went “door-to-door” at local businesses, warning that if they are determined to be operating unsafely, they will be asked to “disperse the crowd,” according to a statement from Mayor Robert Halfacre.

“Their businesses will be closed if they do not comply,” the statement said.

Clemson University’s spring semester began Jan. 6, and the university reports 556 cases of COVID-19 since Dec. 27 on campus, according to the school’s virus dashboard.

Students and staff are required to undergo regular coronavirus testing throughout the semester, according to the university.

“Given the continuing community spread of COVID-19 in the Upstate, it is imperative that everyone does his or her part to keep themselves, and those around them, safe,” Land’s statement said. “The University encourages everyone to continue to follow all guidance related to face coverings, social distancing and other preventative actions.”