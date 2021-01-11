Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 11

More than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in South Carolina.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 323,000

At least 323,855 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,315 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 3,667 new COVID-19 cases, down from 4,576 reported the day before.

Forty-eight deaths were reported Sunday.

As of Sunday, 28.6% of COVID-19 tests in the state were positive. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

At least 2,374 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus Sunday.

More health care workers refuse, defer vaccine than expected

South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccination rate ranks 47th in the country, and health care workers hesitant about receiving the vaccine have contributed to the slow pace.

The South Carolina Hospital Association, which advocates on behalf of the state’s hospital systems, is pushing for relaxed vaccination guidelines partly because hospitals are struggling to find enough frontline workers who want to get the shot, The State reports.

Fewer than than 71,000 of the 350,000 South Carolina residents who fall into Phase 1a, which includes frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff, had received a first dose of the vaccine as of Friday, according to the DHEC. Another 84,000 had scheduled an appointment.

Schipp Ames, a spokesman for the hospital group, told The State that hospitals had asked that the DHEC allow them to start vaccinating people outside their own health systems after discovering vaccine vials often contained more doses than originally thought and that fewer eligible people than expected wanted to be vaccinated.

“During the past few weeks, many individuals meeting Phase 1a criteria have refused to receive the vaccine or have asked to defer their opportunity to receive it until a later date,” Ames said.