Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 8

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Percentage of positive tests hits record high

At least 310,246 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,189 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 3,935 new COVID-19 cases, down from 4,037 reported the day before.

Fifty-one new deaths were reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, 34.2% of COVID-19 tests in the state were positive, marking a record high since the start of the pandemic. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

A record 2,425 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, the fifth day in a row COVID-19 hospitalizations hit an all-time high.

Red tape is slowing vaccine roll-out, hospitals say

Vaccine roll-out is moving too slowly, the leaders of several South Carolina hospitals told state health officials during a monthly DHEC board meeting.

Executives with Prisma Health, the Medical University of South Carolina, Tidelands Health and Lexington Medical are asking DHEC to allow them to inoculate people who want the COVID-19 vaccine but are not eligible under the current phase of distribution, The State reported.

Some individuals who are already eligible aren’t taking advantage of the opportunity, said Patrick Cawley, vice president for health affairs at MUSC.

Under DHEC’s current plans, people in the second-highest vaccination category won’t get shots until later this winter. Hospital leaders said they could start helping those people, particularly the elderly, sooner.

“The last thing I want to do is have vaccines building up at MUSC,’’ Cawley told the board. “If all of a sudden I can’t get people to (sign) up, we should move on to the next group. You let hospitals and health systems make that decision, I think you will fulfill the original principle of getting more shots done quickly.’’

McMaster to ask lawmakers for $123 million to support small businesses

Gov. Henry McMaster plans to ask the South Carolina legislature to spend $123 million on small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, The State reported.

If approved, the funds would go to the state’s Department of Commerce, which would launch a small business relief grant program. Qualifying businesses must be located in South Carolina, employ 25 or fewer workers, be able to prove COVID had a direct impact on their business, and have been in operation since at least Sept. 13, 2019.

“The governor thinks they’re the lifeblood of the economy,” McMaster’s spokesman Brian Symmes said. “By no fault of their own, small businesses around the country, including right here in South Carolina, are in peril after dedicating sometimes lifetimes worth of work. In some cases, generations of families who have put their blood, sweat and tears into restaurants (and) businesses.”

McMaster has some other big investments in mind, too, including $30 million for expanding broadband internet access.

The governor is also expected to ask lawmakers to set aside $500 million in reserve, for use in case of further economic impacts from the coronavirus.

New COVID variant is spreading, but will it come to SC?

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus that has been spreading across the world has been found in Georgia, but so far there’s no sign of it in South Carolina, The State reported.

However, it’s likely to arrive in the Palmetto State eventually, said Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease doctor and assistant professor at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The best way to prevent the new variant from spreading? Follow the advice health officials have been sharing since March.

“With increased transmission, it allows for the potential to change the trajectory of the virus. And by that I mean, with increased transmission that can potentially allow for more cases, more hospitalizations, more fatalities,” Kuppalli said. “And so we have the power to help prevent that by adhering to these public health measures.”