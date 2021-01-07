Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 7

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 4,000 new cases, 71 deaths

At least 306,204 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,139 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 4,037 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,285 reported the day before.

Seventy-one new deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 30.9% of COVID-19 tests in the state were positive. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

A record 2,424 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday.

Health workers urged to schedule vaccination, or lose priority status

Health care workers eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine must get vaccinated or schedule an appointment to be vaccinated by Jan. 15, or risk losing their priority spot at the front of the line, The State reported.

“It’s like boarding an airplane,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “When they call your rows, if you don’t get on the plane, you go to the back of the line.”

Previously, state health officials told people eligible for the first phase of the vaccine roll-out not to reach out to hospitals, and instead wait to be contacted.

The policy reversal announced Wednesday comes as Gov. Henry McMaster has expressed frustration about the roll-out process so far, which he says has been too sluggish.

Carnival cancels fall cruises from SC

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all fall cruises from South Carolina, The Sun News reported.

This marks the eighth round of cancellations for the company, which also announced it is pausing operations in the U.S. through March 31.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, government officials have not granted permission to the cruise line to resume trips.

“We are sorry to disappoint our guests, as we can see from our booking activity that there is clearly a pent-up demand for cruising on Carnival. We appreciate their patience and support as we continue to work on our plans to resume operations in 2021 with a gradual, phased in approach,” Carnival president Christine Duffy said in a statement.