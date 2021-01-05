‘Harry Potter’ actress says her 3-month-old baby has been hospitalized with COVID

Jessie Cave said Tuesday her newborn son has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Jessie Cave's Instagram

The actress who portrayed Lavender Brown in the “Harry Potter” movies said her newborn son has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Jessie Cave, who was in the last three of the “Harry Potter” movies, posted on Instagram Tuesday she was in an isolated room at a hospital with her 3-month-old COVID-positive son.

The image shows the British actress watching on a laptop United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the country, while Cave’s baby is shown in the background.

“He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully,” she wrote. “This strain is super powerful and contagious, so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a new national lockdown for England on Monday as the new variant of the coronavirus continues to spread in the country, the Associated Press reported. He said “hospitals are under more pressure from COVID than at any time since the start of the pandemic.”

Cave’s son was born in October, she shared on Instagram. She said the birth was “extreme” and wrote that he was placed in the neonatal unit.

“Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth,” Cave wrote Tuesday. “Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors.”