SC reports 2,285 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as state sets new record for hospitalizations

More than 300,000 South Carolinians have tested positive for the coronavirus since last March, including nearly a third who were diagnosed in the past month as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have surged to record levels.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday reported 2,285 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths from the virus, as coronavirus hospitalizations hit another record high. The 2,344 COVID-19 inpatients reported Tuesday are nearly 200 more than the previous record set Monday and 36% higher than the peak of 1,723 over the summer.

DHEC has now reported at least 2,000 daily cases in 30 of the last 32 days, after reaching that mark only three times in the first nine months of the pandemic, and never on consecutive days.

Since last March, the state has reported 302,003 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,068 coronavirus deaths.

South Carolina counts another 26,070 cases, including 41 Tuesday, as probable positives, and another 430 deaths, including three Tuesday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

The percentage of positive tests exceeded 30% for the fifth time in the past six days Tuesday, with 30.7% of the 7,442 tests reported coming back positive, according to DHEC.

The state’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is the highest its ever been.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization last year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 16% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s 7-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May, but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

As of Tuesday, South Carolina had received 146,250 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 84,500 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to DHEC.

The agency reported Tuesday that 47,496 of Pfizer’s first doses and 169 of its second doses had been administered so far for a 33% utilization rate. DHEC has not released information about the administration of Moderna doses, which have been reserved for long-term care facility residents and staff as part of a federal program.

Front line medical workers, residents of long-term care facilities and others who are at increased risk of contracting the virus or are at high risk of experiencing severe complications from it will be prioritized for vaccination while supplies are limited over the next several months.

In the meantime, state health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.