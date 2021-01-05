Do you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? We want to hear from you, SC

After two types of COVID-19 vaccines were approved in the United States in December, this year is set to feature the country’s biggest push against the coronavirus.

State Department of Health and Environmental Control officials have released their plans for vaccinating South Carolinians this year, but with this virus, things are constantly changing and many questions remain unanswered.

How will you know when it’s your turn to get vaccinated? Where and when will you be able to get it? Why is it taking so long?

We want to hear your questions about the vaccine, readers. Fill out the form below and submit them to us. Then, we’ll track down the answers and post them online at thestate.com.

Note: If you have issues loading the form on your device, tap here.

Loading…