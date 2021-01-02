Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Nearly one-third of tests reported positive

At least 283,424 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 4,885 have died, according to state health officials.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 3,234 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,323 reported the day before.

Thirty-nine deaths were reported Thursday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 31.2% on Thursday, indicating a high level of community spread. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

As of Thursday, a record 2,025 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus, topping a record high set Wednesday.

Those being treated for COVID-19 made up nearly 22% of hospital patients statewide.

McMaster wants more info on vaccine roll-out

Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday demanding information on the coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.

McMaster emerged from a 10-day quarantine on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, The State reported.

“I ask that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control immediately make available to the public a complete accounting of the status and location of every COVID-19 vaccine dose that has been received and distributed in the state,” McMaster wrote.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, told The State he’s also been fielding calls from constituents who want answers.

“People want to know where they can get vaccinated and when,” he said. “They regard this is as a total failure of government to deliver a life-saving service.”

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson tweeted earlier this week that DHEC received 112,125 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as of Tuesday but just 31,511 doses had been administered.

“Moderna numbers worse,” he wrote. “I find this extremely troubling. At this pace, we’ll be here next year having the same conversation.”

COVID-19 cases drop in Horry County jail

J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County is reporting just three coronavirus cases at the facility after a massive outbreak infected more than 50 inmates in early December.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were more than 56 COVID-19 cases among the jail’s population on Dec. 7. Those inmates were put in isolation and “taken to the hospital on an as-needed basis,” The Myrtle Beach Sun News reported.

That figure had dropped to three as of Friday, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Brooke Holden told The Sun News.

There are about 570 people held at the detention center.

Hilton Head program helps COVID-19 patients isolate

Several groups in Hilton Head have launched a program called “Project Isolate Safe” intended to help the island’s lower-income population self-isolate if they or a member of their family test positive for the coronavirus.

Hilton Head’s Latino and Native Islander communities — many of whom helped propel the area’s tourism economy throughout the pandemic — have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, The Island Packet reported.

“In our clinic population, we were seeing a positivity rate approaching 20%,” said Dr. Ray Cox. “Clearly what that means is that you have people of color, and you have frontline workers who can’t telework or be in a situation where they are not around large groups of people who are exposed, and that puts them at risk for increased likelihood of getting coronavirus.”

Cox is the executive director of Volunteers in Medicine, which teamed up with the Deep Well Project and the Greater Island Council to roll out the “Project Isolate Safe” initiative.

The program provides food, protective gear and educational materials to low-income individuals with the coronavirus. It also provides a place to stay if they can’t safely self-isolate from other members of the household.

Qualifying individuals must have a positive COVID-19 test, live on Hilton Head Island and be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.