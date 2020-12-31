How to welcome end of 2020? Tips for safer New Year’s Eve celebrations during COVID

If the coronavirus is forcing you to scale back your New Year’s Eve plans, there are still ways to be festive while saying goodbye to 2020.

As we celebrate moving past this miserable year, health officials urge everyone to take steps to help protect against the coronavirus. That means it’s safest to skip large parties and welcome 2021 only with people who live with you, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Although it may still be possible to continue some of your favorite New Year’s traditions during the pandemic, you and your family and friends may need to adjust your usual plans to ensure that everyone can participate safely,” Laurie Brentlinger, assistant vice president of infection control and prevention at Nuvance Health in Connecticut, said in an online on the health system’s website.

So how can you celebrate the new year with safety in mind? Here are some alternate activities.

Organize a virtual party

For people who want to avoid crowded New Year’s Eve parties, it’s possible to connect with family and friends virtually.

Health officials suggest organizing a video call so loved ones can count down to midnight or share a meal together. Another idea is to extend new year wishes through phone calls, text messages or voicemails, the CDC said.

While on your computer, experts recommend checking for online video of New Year’s Day celebrations. Some firework shows, concerts or “ball drop” events may be available to watch via live stream.

Party at home

Even without electronics, there are tips for having a festive New Year’s Eve during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To make the day special, the CDC suggests getting a take-out meal to share with the people at your house. If you’re staying inside, the holiday can be an opportunity to cook as a family.

While at home, health officials say reading, playing games and watching movies can help you pass the time. There’s also the option to let loose while ringing in 2021.

“Decorate, play music, and have a dance party with the people you live with,” the CDC said.

Take the celebration outside

If you want to get outside, it’s also possible to spend the new year walking or doing another outdoor activity with people in your household.

For those who plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve with people who don’t live with them, health officials urge party-goers to wear masks, wash their hands and stay home while sick. It’s best to avoid indoor gatherings, especially in spaces with poor airflow, according to the CDC.

“A crowded indoor event with shared food and beverages — even if it’s at someone’s house — would be riskier than an outdoor gathering that did not include shared food or beverages and allowed for social distancing,” Nuvance Health said.

To help stop the spread of the virus, health officials say people should practice social distancing in public. The disease can be transmitted when an infected person releases droplets while coughing, sneezing, breathing or speaking.