Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 30

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Total cases surpass 277,000

At least 277,563 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 4,804 have died, according to state health officials.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 2,208 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,540 reported the day before.

Twenty-two deaths were reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 1,954 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus, topping a record high set Monday.

The percentage of positive tests was 27.1% on Tuesday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

How did SC congressmen vote on $2,000 COVID relief checks?

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a COVID-19 relief bill Monday that would increase stimulus payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000.

How did South Carolina’s representatives vote?

The state’s seven U.S. House members split along party lines, The State reported: Republican Reps. Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, Tom Rice, William Timmons and Joe Wilson voted against the increase, while Democratic Reps. Jim Clyburn and Joe Cunningham voted in favor.

“$600 is not enough to help struggling American families keep a roof over their head, put food on the table and keep the lights on,” Clyburn said on Twitter after the vote, referring to the initial amount of money offered.

President Donald Trump was a vocal champion of $2,000 payments, but none of South Carolina’s Republican representatives backed the bill on Monday.

Timmons said he supports the $2,000 stimulus checks but couldn’t get behind the bill as it is written.

Having passed the House, the bill is headed to the Senate next, where it’s expected to face much greater opposition.

However, it does at least have an ally in U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina. After spending Christmas Day golfing with Trump in Florida, Graham made clear where he stands.

“I support President @realDonaldTrump’s demand to increase direct payments for long-suffering Americans to $2,000 per person,” Graham wrote in a tweet.

McMaster warns against large New Year’s Eve parties

As New Year’s Eve approaches, Gov. Henry McMaster is asking South Carolinians to avoid large gatherings and to heed experts’ advice for reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“South Carolinians know what to do to limit the virus’ spread, but there are indications that folks may be letting their guard down as it relates to large gatherings,” McMaster said in a statement Tuesday, following media reports of Upstate businesses planning to throw New Year’s Eve parties despite high COVID case counts in the region.

McMaster also reiterated that indoor and outdoor events can’t have more than 250 attendees, or exceed 50% of allowed occupancy at a given business or establishment.