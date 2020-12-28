SC sees lowest coronavirus case count since Dec. 1

South Carolina health officials reported Monday the lowest number of new coronavirus cases since Dec. 1.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, 1,540 more Palmetto State residents tested positive for the virus, and 18 died after contracting it.

The state saw new case numbers of more than 2,000 a day nearly all of December. On Dec. 1, the state saw its lowest case count this month, with only 1,297 new cases.

Since South Carolina’s first reports of positive COVID-19 cases in March, state health officials have documented 275,285 coronavirus cases and 4,782 deaths. The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported 29 new probable cases and no probable deaths Monday, bringing the total number of probable cases to 22,765 and probable deaths to 391.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk of infection. Probable deaths are those where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

South Carolina continues to see large numbers of people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

On Monday, health officials reported that a record 1,867 patients in hospitals have or are suspected of having the virus, making up 23.12% of patients statewide.

DHEC officials also noted Monday that 28.5% of tests reported came back positive.

That figure indicates the level of virus spread in a community. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization advised governments not to lift restrictions until the percent positive rate were at or below 5% for at least two weeks.

As COVID-19 vaccine distribution remains in its nascent stages, health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue taking measures to slow the spread of the virus, such as wearing masks, avoiding group gatherings and practicing social distancing.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they show no symptoms.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

How are hospitals being impacted?

More than 1,800 South Carolinians remain hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, a record high since the start of the pandemic.

Of those hospitalized with the virus Monday, 380 patients were in intensive care units and 175 were on ventilators.

Though total hospital bed occupancy and ICU bed occupancy has remained at nearly 80% since early December, Monday, those figures fell to about 75%

In Richland County, 65% of hospital beds are occupied Thursday, and in Lexington County, 92.9% of beds are taken, data show.

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

Although the majority of South Carolinians recover from COVID-19 after their diagnosis, the state’s daily case rates are still up almost 96% in the past month and are the highest they’ve ever been.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have topped 1,000 statewide for the past three weeks, according to DHEC.

And the number of people being tested across the state has shot up over the past 30 days, with an average of 222 tests per 100,000 individuals performed daily in the last month, a 40% increase from the month prior, data show.

An average of about 20% of those tests have come back positive in the past 30 days.

Overall, more than 3.5 million tests have been conducted in South Carolina.