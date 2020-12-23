SC reports 3,599 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths Wednesday

South Carolina’s health officials Wednesday reported 3,599 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths from the virus.

It’s the second-most coronavirus cases the state has ever reported in a day and the most deaths reported in a single day since early September.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has now reported more than 3,000 cases four times this month and at least 2,000 daily cases for 20 of the last 21 days.

Prior to the recent spike in cases, South Carolina had reported 2,000 or more daily cases only three times, and never on consecutive days.

Nearly one-quarter of the 261,024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since March have been recorded in the last 30 days, data show.

Of those South Carolinians infected, 667 have died from coronavirus complications during that span, bringing South Carolina’s cumulative death toll to 4,651, according to DHEC

The state counts an additional 21,206 cases, including 104 Wednesday as probable positives, and an additional 377 deaths, including three Wednesday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

State health officials said 22% of the 16,330 tests reported Wednesday came back positive.

The state’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is higher than it’s ever been.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate more people are likely to be infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 15% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s 7-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May, but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

Nearly 43,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Carolina last week and an additional 30,225 doses are expected this week, according to DHEC.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 20,000 South Carolinians, primarily frontline health care workers, had received doses, the agency said.

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities, who are being vaccinated exclusively with the Moderna vaccine, should start receiving their first doses next week, according to DHEC.

Others who are at increased risk of contracting the virus or are at high risk of experiencing severe complications from it will be prioritized for vaccination over the next several months.

In the meantime, state health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 such as wearing masks, avoiding group gatherings and practicing physical distancing.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.