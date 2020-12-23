Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 23

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 257,000

At least 257,340 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,602 have died, according to state health officials.

Nearly 52,500 cases have been reported so far in December, marking the most infections reported in South Carolina in a single month.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 2,055 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,121 reported the day before.

Fifteen additional coronavirus deaths were reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 1,586 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The percentage of positive tests was 18.1% on Tuesday, down from 21.7% the day before. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

Gov. McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Henry McMaster, 73, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, his office announced Tuesday.

McMaster’s diagnosis comes days after his wife, Peggy McMaster, also tested positive for the virus.

McMaster has a cough and is feeling mild fatigue, his office said. He will get a Monoclonal antibody treatment Tuesday to help fight the infection and then quarantine for 10 days at the governor’s mansion.

“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” McMaster said in a statement. “This virus spreads very easily.”

Most SC counties deemed ‘sustained hotspots’ for COVID

Most South Carolina counties are considered “sustained hotspots” for COVID-19 activity, according to a new report from the White House.

Only a few rural areas such as Allendale and Bamberg counties avoided the designation, The Island Packet reported.

In Beaufort County, federal officials predict coronavirus cases will continue to increase. The report says the county is at “higher risk for experiencing health care resource limitations.”

Beaufort saw positivity rates from 15.1% to 20% through the middle of December, according to the federal report. Williamsburg and Lancaster counties had similar rates, while Calhoun and Pickens counties saw some of the highest, reaching 25.1% and up during the same period.

COVID-19 means no bowl game for Gamecocks

The University of South Carolina won’t be heading to the Gasparilla Bowl on Saturday due to COVID-19.

“The team was excited to learn Sunday that it would play in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Saturday,” Athletic Director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “However, between members of the coaching staff and student-athletes, COVID and contact tracing has taken a toll too high for us to overcome. I have notified the bowl and the SEC office that we are not able to play in the game on Saturday.”

Every offensive coach except for interim head coach Mike Bobo is in quarantine because of safety protocols, a source told The State.

DHEC announces new director pick

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced its choice for new director of the agency Tuesday.

Edward Simmer, a military official and a doctor, will take over the role vacated in the summer by Rick Toomey.

“A captain in the United States Navy, medical doctor, highly credentialed, incredibly intelligent,’’ said board member Jim Creel, a Myrtle Beach businessman serving on the selection subcommittee.

Simmer has also served as chief clinical officer for the TRICARE Health Plan at the Defense Health Agency.

The board’s selection must be approved by Gov. Henry McMaster and the state senate, a process that could take until late winter.