SC reports 2,121 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths Monday

State health officials on Monday announced 2,121 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths from the virus.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has now reported more than 2,000 daily cases in 18 of the last 19 days.

Prior to the recent spike in cases, South Carolina had reported 2,000 or more daily cases only three times, and never on consecutive days.

About one-quarter of the 255,210 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since March have been recorded in the last 30 days.

During that span, 638 people have died from coronavirus complications, bringing the cumulative death toll to 4,587, according to DHEC.

The state counts an additional 20,523 cases, including 34 Monday, as probable positives, and an additional375 deaths, including six Monday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

State health officials reported another 9,796 tests Monday, of which 21.7% were positive, the sixth straight day South Carolina’s positivity rate exceeded 20%.

The state’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is at its highest point since mid-July.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 14.9% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s 7-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May, but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

Nearly 43,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Carolina last week, with additional shipments to follow early this week, according to DHEC.

As of Friday, more than 7,000 front line medical workers already had been vaccinated, the agency said.

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities, who are being vaccinated exclusively with the Moderna vaccine, should start receiving their first doses next week, according to DHEC.

Others who are at increased risk of contracting the virus or are at high risk of experiencing severe complications from it will be prioritized for vaccination over the next several months.

In the meantime, state health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 such as wearing masks, avoiding group gatherings and practicing physical distancing.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.