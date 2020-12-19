Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 19

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

2,919 new cases reported

At least 250,386 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,529 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 2,919 new COVID-19 cases. That follows a recording breaking day with 3,648 new cases, eclipsing the previous record set last week by 511 cases.

With the new cases on Saturday, South Carolina has had 15 days with 2,000 or more cases in Decemeber. Some of those days the state had 3,000 or more new cases.

The Upstate continues to outpace the rest of South Carolina in new cases. Greenville County alone reported more than 500 new cases, about 20% of the all the new cases on Saturday.

Sixteen additional deaths were reported Friday.

As of Saturday, 1,461 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The percentage of positive tests was 22.9% on Saturday, down from 25.9% the day before. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

Maskless Santa tests positive for COVID after children’s event

A maskless Santa tested positive for COVID-19 after playing the role for a children’s photo opportunity attended by a dozen families, according to the City of Fountain Inn.

“We sincerely regret this situation and apologize for this inconvenience,” the city wrote on its website.

Sensory Santa, an outdoor event held Sunday in Fountain Inn, was created specifically for families with special needs children. This was the first year for the event, which drew in between 10 and 15 families, City Administrator Shawn Bell said.

“Santa was not wearing a mask,” Bell told McClatchy News on Friday. “He at the time was not experiencing any symptoms whatsoever. It wasn’t until later that evening that he found out that he had some limited contact with a relative who had tested positive.”

The city notified families that attended, Bell said, and encouraged them to reach out to medical experts.

Fountain Inn has not face mask requirement and neither did the Sensory Santa event.

“In retrospect, we wish Santa would have been wearing a mask,” Bell said.

Governor’s wife diagnosed with COVID-19

Peggy McMaster, wife of Gov. Henry McMaster, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, the governor’s office said in a statement.

The diagnosis comes five days after the couple attended a White House Christmas party, The State reported.

Though his wife is infected, Gov. McMaster has not tested positive and isn’t experiencing any symptoms, according to his office.

“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” Gov. McMaster, 73, said in a statement. “This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials.”

They both tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, prior to attending the White House party.

SC teacher vacancies grew 26% during pandemic

A new report shows the number of teacher vacancies in South Carolina has increased by 26% compared to last year, aligning with concerns educators and officials have expressed that the coronavirus pandemic is worsening the state’s teacher shortage.

In 2019, school districts had 555 teacher and service position vacancies. This year, that number was 699, according to the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement’s annual report.

Following the report’s public release Thursday, the state Department of Education called on legislators to take action to help schools recruit and keep educators, The State newspaper reported.

“The pandemic has intensified the teacher crisis in our state as evidenced by the report released today,” state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in the statement. “Now is the time for state and local leaders to come together for current and future educators by supporting financial incentives, policies, and programs that will help ensure we have a strong, high quality teacher workforce serving our students for years to come.”