Nurse fainted after getting the COVID shot. Here’s why that’s not surprising, CDC says

A Tennessee nurse fainted after she received the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, but officials say that is not unexpected with vaccinations.

In a video posted by WTVC, CHI Memorial nurse manager Tiffany Dover was being interviewed by members of the media after receiving her shot when she appeared to become lightheaded. A doctor is then seen catching her as she falls to the ground.

When she recovered, Dover said the reaction is not uncommon for her.

“I have a history of having an over-reactive vagal response, and so with that if I have pain from anything—hangnail or if I stub my toe — I can just pass out,” Dover told WRCB.

What does the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say about passing out after getting vaccinated?

Fainting can occur after many types of vaccinations, the CDC said. Doctors believe the reaction occurs because of the vaccination process — not what is in the vaccines.

About 3% of men and 3.5% of women have reported they have fainted at least once during their lifetime, the federal health agency said. Fainting usually does not have lasting effects.

Dr. Jesse Tucker at CHI Memorial told WTVC Dover’s reaction to getting the vaccination “can happen very frequently.” He reiterated it is not because of the vaccine itself.

Fainting can also occur when individuals are nervous about getting a shot, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

“Our bodies can react in ways that seem unconnected to what we’re thinking. It’s possible for someone to feel nervous without realizing it,” the hospital said. “When we’re scared or upset, we can begin to hyperventilate. This kind of fast, shallow breathing lowers the amount of carbon dioxide in our bodies, and that can lead to fainting.”

If a patient begins to feel symptoms of fainting, medical providers are encouraged to have the patient sit or lie down, loosen tight clothing to help breathing and “apply cool, damp cloths to the patient’s face and neck,” according to the Immunization Action Coalition.

Medical providers offering reassurance about the vaccination process — as well as giving patients beverages and snacks — has been shown to prevent some fainting, the CDC said.

“Breathe slowly and deeply before the shot and think of something relaxing,” Johns Hopkins recommends. “Or distract yourself. Bring a friend along or play a game that requires intense concentration.”

The CDC added that individuals who pass out after receiving a vaccination often recover in a few minutes.