Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 15

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 236,000

At least 236,785 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,398 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 2,364 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,924 reported the day before.

Eleven additional deaths were reported Monday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Monday, 1,276 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The percentage of positive tests was 20.3% on Monday, down from 21.3% Sunday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

Schools to receive $84 million in COVID-19 relief

South Carolina K-12 schools will receive $84 million in coronavirus relief money, with distribution of the funds starting this week, the state Department of Education announced Monday.

Schools can spend the money on things like protective equipment and hiring school nurses or employees to help struggling students.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“Our teachers, nurses, and school staff have gone above and beyond to support students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a press release. “These funds are to be used to maintain and support their efforts to welcome additional students back safely for face-to-face instruction and meet the needs of those that are struggling both online and in the classroom.”

Funds will be split among school districts statewide based on student population.

SC receives its first COVID-19 vaccine doses

South Carolina’s first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived Monday, with the first doses slated for health care workers, The State reported.

Officials expect to have 43,000 doses by Wednesday and between 200,000 and 300,000 before the end of the year. Vaccines will be distributed to 56 sites across the state this week.

Front-line medical workers and long-term care facility residents will be the first to receive the vaccine, which requires two doses.

Five health care workers at Conway Medical Center in Horry County were among the first in the state to receive the vaccine on Monday, The Myrtle Beach Sun News reported.

Over 100 workers at the facility had registered to be vaccinated by Monday afternoon, and while hospital officials say there are enough doses for all employees, they won’t be required to get vaccinated.

Masks must still be worn at the hospital, regardless of whether an individual has been vaccinated, an official said.

“It’s an obligation for us to do it,” Dr. Stephen Brady, who works in the cardiology department, said, urging others to get the vaccine as well once it becomes more widely available. “If you care about your parents, your grandparents, your friends or anybody, you should feel obligated to get the vaccine.”

Beaufort County extends face mask rule

Face masks will be required in public spaces in unincorporated Beaufort County through Feb. 13 after the council voted Monday to extend the rule.

A mask mandate has been in place since early July. The Beaufort County Council voted 8-3 on Monday to extend it, The Island Packet reported.