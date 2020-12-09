Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley’s sister-in-law dies after contracting COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley mourned the death of her sister-in-law, Rhonda Lee Nelson, on Twitter Tuesday.

Nelson, of West Milton, Ohio, died after contracting COVID-19 on Nov. 25. She was 53 and the sister to Haley’s husband, Michael Haley.

“Today we said goodbye to Michael’s sister, Rhonda, who passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid,” Haley tweeted. “She ministered to many inside and outside of the church. She loved God, her family & all who knew her. She will be missed.”

Haley did not give any more details about Nelson’s death. Nelson’s memorial service was held Tuesday at Shepherd’s Field Christian Church in Potsdam, Ohio.

According to Nelson’s obituary, she was a “shy but beautiful singer” and a musician. She was also called a “loving wife and a perfect example of what a mother should be.”

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She was survived by her husband of 33 years and three children.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in South Carolina
See all stories
Profile Image of Emily Bohatch
Emily Bohatch
Emily Bohatch helps cover South Carolina’s government for The State. She also updates The State’s databases. Her accomplishments include winning multiple awards for her coverage of South Carolina’s prison system. She has a degree in Journalism with a minor in Spanish from Ohio University’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service