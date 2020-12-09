Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley’s sister-in-law dies after contracting COVID-19

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley mourned the death of her sister-in-law, Rhonda Lee Nelson, on Twitter Tuesday.

Nelson, of West Milton, Ohio, died after contracting COVID-19 on Nov. 25. She was 53 and the sister to Haley’s husband, Michael Haley.

“Today we said goodbye to Michael’s sister, Rhonda, who passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid,” Haley tweeted. “She ministered to many inside and outside of the church. She loved God, her family & all who knew her. She will be missed.”

Haley did not give any more details about Nelson’s death. Nelson’s memorial service was held Tuesday at Shepherd’s Field Christian Church in Potsdam, Ohio.

According to Nelson’s obituary, she was a “shy but beautiful singer” and a musician. She was also called a “loving wife and a perfect example of what a mother should be.”

She was survived by her husband of 33 years and three children.