Mrs. Claus tests positive for COVID – so PA baseball team cancels photos with Santa

Not even Mrs. Claus is immune to the coronavirus.

Mrs. Claus was set to join Santa for Christmas photos at a Saturday event at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ stadium. But the holiday tradition has been canceled, as Mrs. Claus tested positive for COVID-19, the Pennsylvania minor league baseball organization said.

“The IronPigs remind everyone to stay healthy,” the team tweeted Tuesday. “If it can happen to Mrs. Claus, it can happen to anyone.”

Santa’s wife will have to quarantine for 10 days but may be able to return to work before Christmas, team spokesman Michael Ventola told Lehigh Valley Live.

No word on if Santa or any of his elves are experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said last month there shouldn’t be any worrying about Kris Kringle.

“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” Fauci told USA Today.