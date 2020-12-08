SC marks fifth straight day with more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

South Carolina on Tuesday reported 2,115 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the virus, marking the fifth consecutive day of more than 2,000 cases.

Since March, nearly 221,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 4,253 have died, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Before Saturday, South Carolina had never reported consecutive days with more than 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to DHEC.

The state counts another 15,993 cases, including 33 Tuesday, as probable positives, and another 332 deaths, including two Tuesday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has not received a lab test result, but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has also surged in the past week. Of the 11,214 tests reported Tuesday, 18.9% were positive.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is at its highest point since mid-July.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 14% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s 7-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May, but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.