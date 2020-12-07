Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 7

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 216,000

At least 216,378 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,237 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 2,538 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,715 reported the day before, which was the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

Forty-three additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday.

As of Sunday, 1,025 people in South Carolina were hospitalized for the coronavirus. Last week was the first time in more than three months that COVID-19 patients had occupied more than 1,000 hospital beds statewide.

The percentage of positive tests was 21.2% on Sunday, the fourth day in a row positive test rates were about 21% — which hasn’t happened since mid-July. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

Teacher dies of COVID-19

A third-grade teacher with Lexington County School District One died from COVID-19 complications Saturday, officials said.

Staci A. Blakely, a teacher at Carolina Springs Elementary School, tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 11 and was last at the school on Nov. 5.

She worked in education for 28 years, according to officials.

“Mrs. Blakely’s death is a tragedy,” Lexington One Superintendent Greg Little said in a news release. “She was a wonderful, warm teacher who will be missed.”

The district said it followed procedures for contact tracing and notification of close contacts after learning Blakely tested positive for COVID-19. No other COVID-19 cases have been reported among individuals in her classroom, either before or after she became sick, officials said.

“One of the ways we can celebrate her life is being sure that we continue to take care of each other,” Little said.

School district moves online

Orangeburg County schools will move to online-only classes due to the spread of COVID-19 among teachers and staff, district officials said Saturday.

Virtual learning will start Monday and last through winter break.

All athletic practices and competitions were suspended Thursday after four student athletes tested positive, requiring their teams and coaching staffs to quarantine. Employees with extensive close contacts throughout the schools also tested positive Friday and Saturday.

Other schools have also seen an increased number of staff absent in recent weeks.

Lexington-Richland 5 School District voted to move middle and high school students to a hybrid schedule last week after many teachers called in sick, The State reports. In the Lexington 2 district, more than 20 teachers were out multiple days last week, in what appeared to be a protest over coronavirus policies. A “higher than normal” number of teachers were absent at Airport High School and Brookland-Cayce High School.

State senators plan in-person retreats

South Carolina senators are planning to meet in person this month for their annual retreats to plan strategy for the upcoming legislative session.

Republicans are planning to meet at Kiawah Island Dec. 13-15 while Democratic senators are planning a gathering in Sumter County on Dec. 16.

This comes as coronavirus cases are surging.

Leaders of both parties say they are planning to take precautions during the gatherings.

Republican members will be required to wear masks while at the resort. During sessions they will be in a spacious ballroom, and each of the 30 members will have a folding table to themselves to ensure social distancing, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey told The State.

Democratic leaders with health concerns won’t be required to attend. Members will be required to wear masks and are also scheduled to meet in a large conference room with room for social distancing. The event was shortened to one day.