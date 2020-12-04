Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 4

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

24% of tests come back positive

At least 208,435 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,145 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 1,754 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,612 cases the day before.

Twenty-one additional deaths were reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, 1,046 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina.

The percentage of positive tests was about 24% as of Thursday, the second highest rate of positive tests since April. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

SC could get vaccines before Christmas

South Carolina may see its first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines within two weeks if drug makers Moderna and Pfizer receive federal approval when expected, state health officials said Thursday.

“Things can change, decisions could linger, things could be expedited,” said Stephen White, DHEC’s immunization program manager. “But that is the time frame we’re thinking the vaccine could be available, if the (emergency use authorization) is approved and (the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) provides their guidance.”

Of the two vaccines, DHEC anticipates Pfizer’s arriving first, possibly as soon as Dec. 14. The Moderna vaccine would likely arrive the following week.

Officials didn’t say how many vaccines South Carolina will receive but said doses will be “very limited,” The State reported.

Meanwhile, state leaders, hospital officials, dry ice suppliers and many others are rushing to prepare for distribution.

There are five locations across the state with ultra-cold freezers ready to house the vaccines. Frontline health workers, first responders and individuals considered particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 are expected to receive the first doses.

School leader in quarantine after giving CPR

The superintendent of Beaufort County schools is in quarantine after trying to save a man’s life using CPR outside of a Bluffton area Walmart on Saturday, the Island Packet reported.

Frank Rodriguez said he was with his family, packing groceries into their car when a woman walked up pleading for help for her husband. It’s unclear what was wrong, but Rodriguez found the man slumped over behind the wheel.

Rodriguez and another bystander pulled the man out of the car, and he started performing CPR.

“If it was my dad, I would want somebody doing that,” he said. “You don’t think about it, you just go do it.”

Paramedics arrived and took the man away on an ambulance. Rodriguez didn’t get either the husband or wife’s name, and he doesn’t know if the man pulled through.

Rodriguez’ 10-day quarantine, which he’s taking as a precaution, will end Dec. 7. Until then he says he will be working remotely.

Lexington-Richland school district moves to hybrid classes amid protests

Lexington-Richland 5 school district is switching seventh through 12th grades to a two-day-a-week hybrid model, instead of four days of in-person classes.

Under the model, approved by the school board Wednesday night, middle and high school students will have two days per week of face-to-face instruction, and three days virtual. The change will be in effect until winter break starts on Dec. 21.

About 100 students and teachers gathered outside the school board meeting to protest in-person classes, chanting “hybrid ’til safe,” and “hey ho four day’s gotta go.”

“We believe that we and the teachers are the ones that have to endure the decision. Whatever the board decides, we’re the ones that have to live with it, and our voices deserve to be heard,” Spring Hill High School student Bryson Stutts said, The State reported.

The board’s decision comes as the number of students in quarantine rises, and district officials warn of possible teacher shortages due to COVID-19.