Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations reach three-month high

At least 205,004 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,091 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,174 cases reported Monday. State health officials have been reporting more than 1,000 new cases a day for about two weeks.

Thirteen additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Tuesday, 980 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina, marking a three-month high. Statewide hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have increased 23% over the past two weeks.

The percentage of positive tests was 17.6% as of Tuesday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

K-12 coronavirus cases top 4,200

Since the start of the school year, 4,219 students and staff of K-12 schools in South Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Students account for 2,952 cases, and employees make up the other 1,269.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Cases have increased by 322 since last Tuesday.

COVID-19 could cause school staffing shortages, superintendent warns

As coronavirus cases climb in Lexington-Richland 5 schools, the superintendent says the district may be heading toward a staffing shortage.

Fifteen teachers and staff members in middle schools and high schools were in quarantine on Nov. 24, marking a four-week high, The State reported. Thirty-two staff members were out at elementary and intermediate levels.

To prevent a shortage, Superintendent Christina Melton asked the school board to transition students in seventh through 12th grade to a hybrid learning model of two days week of of in-person instruction and three days of online learning. Currently, students attend school in-person four days a week.

The meeting was adjourned with no decision made, and there’s disagreement among board members over what action to take.

Two weeks ago, the school board voted to resume face-to-face classes, five days a week, by Feb. 1.

SC New Year’s event will be virtual

The 10th annual Famously Hot New Year celebration isn’t canceled, but it will be virtual this year, The State reported.

Organizers say famous South Carolinians will be headlining the Columbia event, including Hootie & The Blowfish, A’Ja Wilson and Nikki Haley.

The event will be streamed on the Famously Hot New Year’s Facebook page and Youtube channel.