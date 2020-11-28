Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 28

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count nears 200,000

At least 199,538 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,043 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control did not report new data on Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials on Friday reported 1,777 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,243 reported Wednesday.

Twenty-eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Friday, 884 people were hospitalized in South Carolina with COVID-19.

The percentage of positive tests was 12% as of Friday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

Lancaster Co. sees record case count

Lancaster County saw 56 new cases on Friday, the most cases reported in the county in one day since the pandemic began, the Rock Hill Herald reported.

Lancaster County’s previous high, 55, was reported Nov. 24, just days earlier.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

However, since the state Department of Health and Environmental Control did not share any data on Thanksgiving Day, it is possible the 56 figure is a combination of Thursday and Friday, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Darren Player said.

Chester County saw 23 new cases on Friday, while York County reported 112, and one death — of a middle-aged individual — due to COVID-19.