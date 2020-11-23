Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 23

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

New daily cases remain above 1,000

At least 193,787 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 3,982 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 1,066 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,530 reported the day before. Sunday marked the sixth consecutive day of 1,000-plus new cases reported.

Nine coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday.

The percentage of positive tests was 12.7% as of Sunday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

As of Sunday, 809 patients were in South Carolina hospitals with coronavirus-related symptoms.

Upstate surge continues

Some key COVID-19 metrics are trending upward in South Carolina, especially in the Upstate region.

Daily case rates by population, the percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations have all risen since the beginning of September. They haven’t reached peaks hit in July, but are at rates that indicate disease spread.

The Upstate continues to report more new cases than other areas of the state.

On Sunday, Greenville County reported the most new cases with 166, followed by Spartanburg County with 141. Greenville County also reported the most new cases Saturday, with 307, followed by Pickens County with 111 new cases and Spartanburg County with 93.

Mask citations issued in Columbia

The Columbia Fire Department issued 130 mask citations between Thursday and Saturday, The State reports.

The citations — each carrying a $100 fine — come after a strengthened mask mandate was approved by the city earlier this month. Officials had warned that the “grace period” relating to the city’s mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic ended. The initial mandate was enacted in June.

Prior to this weekend, the city had issued 50 citations.

“Over the course of when the ordinance first came into effect, we hadn’t been writing many citations,” Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins told The State. “We were just educating and warning people. We were giving them an opportunity. But now that (COVID-19) is really spiking, we have to take some evasive actions.