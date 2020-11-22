Over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in South Carolina for sixth day in a row

For the 11th time in the past 13 days, more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in South Carolina on Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition to 1,066 new positive tests, health officials also confirmed nine more coronavirus-related deaths in South Carolina.

Since testing began in March, 193,787 cases of COVID-19 and 3,982 deaths have been confirmed by DHEC.

Sunday’s data is based on 8,394 tests, and the percent positive was 12.7%, according to DHEC.

It was the sixth consecutive day with 1,000-plus new positive tests across the state, data shows. Nov. 11 and 16 are the only days in the past two weeks when the new case total did not exceed four digits, as 987 and 981 cases were confirmed those dates, respectively.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Which counties were affected?

On Sunday, Greenville County again reported the most new positive tests in the state with 166, followed Upstate neighbor by Spartanburg County with 141 new cases, data shows.

In the Midlands, Richland County had the third-most new positive tests in South Carolina with 91 new cases, while Lexington County had 42, according to DHEC.

That brings the number of confirmed cases in Richland County to 19,678, while 10,861 positive tests have been reported in Lexington County.

Eight of the deaths confirmed Sunday were in elderly individuals (65 and older), with two confirmed in Lexington County, two in Greenville County, and single deaths in Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, and Chester counties, according to DHEC.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Health officials also reported the coronavirus-related death of a middle-aged person (35-64 years old) in Fairfield County.

Overall, 276 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Richland County, while the death toll increased to 220 in Lexington County, according to DHEC.

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

Since Nov. 6, the amount of cases have shot up around the state more than 1,000 each day except for once during that period.

Indicators such as daily case rates by population, percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations have all risen since the start of September. And while they have not reached July’s peaks, they are still at a rate that indicates continued disease spread. The number of daily new cases reported hit a peak of 2,343 on July 18.

The rates of testing, meanwhile, have declined from the highs reported in the middle of the summer, when DHEC was recording more than 10,000 tests per day, and plateaued throughout the fall. The rate of testing has inched upwards recently, however.

Overall, 2,521,063 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.

DHEC said it will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Data for those three days will be clearly provided in the following day’s report.

Are all cases accounted for?

Across the country, health experts said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases to large degrees. At one point, South Carolina officials estimated that 86% of those infected never got tested or diagnosed, but they no longer provide those estimates.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Sunday, DHEC reported 13 new probable COVID-19 cases in the state, and one new probable death. That puts the total number of probable cases at 12,508 and total probable deaths at 301.

How are hospitals being impacted?

On Sunday, DHEC reported that 809 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms, or 9.5% of all patients currently in the hospital. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at one time in the state peaked at 1,723 on July 23.

Some have more serious conditions than others; 201 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, and 93 are on ventilators.

All are increases from the amount reported by DHEC at this time last week.

Of the 11,123 hospital beds available in South Carolina, 8,486 are currently occupied, or 76.3%, health officials said. There are currently 1,256 of 1,686 ICU beds occupied, or 74.5%, according to DHEC.

In Richland County, 795 hospital beds are occupied (72.5%), and 301 are available, while 409 of 485 hospital beds (84.3%) in Lexington County are occupied, data shows.

Health officials said COVID-19 can cause mild to severe illness. Older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and/or chronic lung diseases, are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to DHEC.