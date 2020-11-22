Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 22

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 192,000

At least 192,645 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 3,974 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,479 the day before.

Twenty-six coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday.

The percentage of positive tests was 11.2% as of Saturday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

As of Saturday, 816 patients were in South Carolina hospitals with coronavirus-related symptoms.

Upstate surge continues

Some key COVID-19 metrics are trending upward, especially in the Upstate region.

Daily case rates by population, the percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations have all risen since the beginning of September. They haven’t reached peaks hit in July, but are at rates that indicate disease spread.

The Upstate continues to report more new cases than other areas of the state.

On Saturday, Greenville County reported the most new cases with 307, followed by Pickens County with 111 new cases, Spartanburg County with 93 new cases and Anderson County with 74.

Guide to testing options ahead of Thanksgiving

Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday told residents who plan to travel for Thanksgiving to “get tested before Turkey.”

Any South Carolinian can get tested at one of the state’s nearly 300 sites, he said.

“Men and women and children of South Carolina, we have plenty of tests out there for you, plenty of locations,” McMaster said. “So don’t wait. Go ahead and get tested before turkey, and you’ll be glad that you did.”

Two types of tests are available: diagnostic and antibody tests.

Diagnostic tests are used to determine whether you have an active coronavirus infection. They’re broken down further into molecular tests and antigen tests. Antibody tests, also known as serology tests, detect the antibodies your immune system makes in response to the virus.

Molecular diagnostic tests are considered the most accurate way to determine if someone is infected with COVID-19, The State reports.

The DHEC maintains a list of COVID-19 testing sites on its website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations. Some locations may require appointments.

Unemployment rate is improving, but many still jobless

South Carolina’s employment rate is getting back to where it was before the pandemic, according to the state workforce department, but more than 100,000 residents are still without a job.

In September, the unemployment rate was 5.2%, but dropped down to 4.2% the following month.

Dan Ellzey, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce director, told The State that 28,000 people found work in October. Even the job sectors hardest hit by COVID-19 — hospitality, construction, manufacturing and others — showed signs of growth during October, Ellzey said.

The national unemployment average was 7.9% in September, and 6.9% in October.