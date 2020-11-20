Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
President’s son Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for the coronavirus, reports say

Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19, news outlets reported.

Bloomberg News, CNN and The New York Times said Friday that Trump Jr. tested positive at the beginning of the week and began quarantining.

“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

