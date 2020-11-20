SC tops 100 COVID-19 deaths since Monday, reports highest number of cases this week

South Carolina reported Friday more than 20 coronavirus-related deaths for the third time this week, bringing the weekly death toll to 103.

The 26 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed Friday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control brings the overall death toll in South Carolina to 3,949.

The number of confirmed positive tests has increased every day this week, culminating with 1,479 reported Friday and bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 191,021 since testing began in March.

Friday’s data is based on 11,207 tests — also a weekly high — of which 13.2% came back positive, according to DHEC.

The percent positive rate has decreased this week as more people have gotten tested, but remains well above the 5% rate that many public health agencies aim for.

Percent positive rates provide an idea of how widespread coronavirus infection is in a testing area, with higher numbers indicating there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not been tested and who may unwittingly spread the disease to others.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or has been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

