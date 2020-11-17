South Carolina reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, including young adult in Newberry County

South Carolina on Tuesday reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 11 confirmed deaths from the virus.

The deaths, which included a young adult in the age range of 18 to 34 in Newberry County who died Saturday, bring the state’s toll from the disease to 3,884.

With the 1,088 positive tests reported Tuesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, total COVID-19 cases statewide are now up to 186,528 since testing began in March.

Nearly 14% of the 7,894 tests included in Tuesday’s data were positive, according to DHEC. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

The agency urges anyone who is symptomatic or has been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

